Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: Tottenham wanted teenage midfielder from London club, he's picked Chelsea instead

Olly Dawes
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greets Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly missed out on Malik Mothersille.

General view of Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on February 12, 2018 in London, England.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on the signing of Leyton Orient talent Malik Mothersille – because Chelsea have won the race.

It's claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham were both looking to snap up Mothersille, having been impressed with his displays in Leyton Orient's Under-18's.

However, both North London sides have been left disappointed, as the in-demand Mothersille has allegedly settled on a move to Chelsea.

 

Mothersille will allegedly join up with the Blues this coming summer, and will join the Academy at Stamford Bridge as he looks to break through.

The 16-year-old is a midfielder, but other information about him is somewhat difficult to find, which isn't exactly a surprise given his youth.

Still, Mothersille will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ethan Ampadu, who also made the move up from a League Two youthside to Chelsea in 2017, aged just 16.

A general view of the stadium ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Leyton Orient and Harrogate Town at Brisbane Road on April 19, 2019 in London, England.

Mothersille hasn't been playing first-team football though, whereas Ampadu was when he chose to join the Blues from Exeter City.

Tottenham may well be disappointed to have missed out on a London-based talent, but with youngsters seemingly having a better pathway at Chelsea, the tables may just be turning after years of Spurs being hailed for their youth work.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greets Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch