Report: Tottenham wanted teenage midfielder from London club, he's picked Chelsea instead

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly missed out on Malik Mothersille.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on the signing of Leyton Orient talent Malik Mothersille – because Chelsea have won the race.

It's claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham were both looking to snap up Mothersille, having been impressed with his displays in Leyton Orient's Under-18's.

However, both North London sides have been left disappointed, as the in-demand Mothersille has allegedly settled on a move to Chelsea.

Mothersille will allegedly join up with the Blues this coming summer, and will join the Academy at Stamford Bridge as he looks to break through.

The 16-year-old is a midfielder, but other information about him is somewhat difficult to find, which isn't exactly a surprise given his youth.

Still, Mothersille will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ethan Ampadu, who also made the move up from a League Two youthside to Chelsea in 2017, aged just 16.

Mothersille hasn't been playing first-team football though, whereas Ampadu was when he chose to join the Blues from Exeter City.

Tottenham may well be disappointed to have missed out on a London-based talent, but with youngsters seemingly having a better pathway at Chelsea, the tables may just be turning after years of Spurs being hailed for their youth work.