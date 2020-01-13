Report: The two signings Mourinho has urged Levy to make... and he also wants two more

Tottenham Hotspur could be in for a busy January, if Jose Mourinho is to get his transfer wish.

According to a report in the Independent, Jose Mourinho has urged Daniel Levy to bring in two strikers this month, if Tottenham Hotspur are to have a chance of making the top four.

With Harry Kane out until April, Tottenham’s current attacking options look very slim.

Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son can both play as strikers, but are more comfortable on the wings, while teenager Troy Parrott is Spurs’s only real other option as a natural number nine.

Mourinho is not happy with the situation, and Tottenham are now reportedly aiming to bring in two strikers in the coming weeks.

Krzysztof Piatek, Christian Benteke, Edinson Cavani and Fernando Llorente are all touted as potential signings by the Independent.

Mourinho is also said to want a central midfielder and a centre-back, with four new additions being hunted by Spurs over January.

Tottenham are yet to complete a signing so far this month, so it could be a busy few weeks in North London, if Mourinho is to get the additions he wants.

Spurs would unquestionably be a stronger team with two more strikers added to their ranks, but the question is what would happen when Kane returns.

Kane is a certain starter for Tottenham, and it would be difficult for Mourinho to keep all his striking options happy when the England captain does return, if he is to get his wish in the transfer market.