Report: Spurs keen on £18m star again, agent admitted they unsettled him two years ago

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is likely to be keen on strengthening his options in midfield over the coming weeks.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Amadou Diawara again, after tracking him for months.

Tottenham are said to have sent scouts to Italy to watch Diawara over the weekend, with Roma taking on Juve yesterday.

Spurs target Diawara played the full game, as Roma lost 2-1 to the Serie A leaders, but the £18 million man (Calcio Mercato) managed to put in a solid performance.

Whether Tottenham will push for a deal this month remains to be seen, but it is claimed that they have had eyes on the Roma man for months now.

 

Tottenham have been long-term admirers of Diawara, and were interested in him when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge.

At that time, Diawara’s agent actually complained that the midfielder was unsettled by the links with the North London side.

He said to Radio CrC back in 2018: “Tottenham want Diawara? These voices at this time are having a destabilising effect on Amadou so close to the end of the championship.

“I don’t know who is starting these rumours but the timing could not be worse.”

If Diawara was brought to Spurs this month he could be a smart addition to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Tottenham are desperately short in central midfield, with many of their current options struggling or injured.

Diawara could offer Tottenham’s back four increased protection, but he would not come cheaply, if Spurs were to lodge a bid.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

