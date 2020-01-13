Quick links

Report: Seven-goal striker unhappy, considering his future amid Aston Villa approach

Olly Dawes
Aston Villa are being linked with Monaco's Islam Slimani.

According to L'Equipe, AS Monaco striker Islam Slimani is unhappy and wants to leave amid links with a move to Aston Villa.

It's claimed that Slimani is unhappy with his role at Monaco, and now isn't hiding his displeasure with the January transfer window open.

Aston Villa have allegedly made an approach for Slimani, and that leaves the veteran striker considering his future in Ligue 1 having grown disenchanted with life at Monaco.

 

The 31-year-old started the season on fire with four goals and five assists in his first six games for Monaco, but his success has tailed off of late, with just three goals and two assists added since then.

Slimani did though score against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, having been given a 25-minute cameo by new Monaco boss Robert Moreno.

It remains to be seen what happens to Slimani, but his desire to leave may just see Leicester City recall him and send him elsewhere, with Villa seemingly keen.

A target man should be a top priority for Villa after losing Wesley for the rest of the season, and Slimani would certainly fit that bill.

Yet with unconvincing Premier League stints with Leicester and Newcastle United, there may well be better options out there for Villa, especially as an immediate decision over Slimani's future doesn't seem likely.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

