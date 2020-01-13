Quick links

Report: Norwich identify ex-Barcelona starlet as promotion-winning hero's potential replacement

Danny Owen
Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City celebrates following his sides victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on August 17, 2019 in...
Xavi Quintilla could leave La Liga outfit Villarreal to move to the Premier League with Norwich City - what does this mean for Jamal Lewis at Carrow Road?

Xavi Quintilla of Villarreal competes for the ball with Damian Suarez of Getafe during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Getafe CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on December 21, 2019 in...

Norwich City are interested in signing Xavi Quintilla from Villarreal during the January transfer window, according to The Sun (13 January, page 51) with doubts surrounding the future of Jamal Lewis at Carrow Road.

With four months of the season still remaining, it already feels that The Canaries need a miracle if they are to ensure that their return to the Premier League is more than a flying visit.

 

Ondrej Duda, a revelation with 11 goals and five assists in the Bundesliga last season, has already arrived on loan from Hertha Berlin and a club who have a habit of making astute bargain signings have now turned their attention to La Liga.

Former Spain youth star Quintilla is out of contract in the summer and should therefore be available for a cut-price deal. The attack-minded left-back has made 15 starts for Villarreal this season, having risen through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy.

Jordi Quintilla of Barcelona in action during the Uli Hoeness cup match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona at Allianz Arena on July 24, 2013 in Munich, Germany.

The Sun, however, suggests that the former Spain youth star has been identified as a potential replacement for Lewis in East Anglia.

Alongside Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Ben Godfrey and co, the technically gifted youngster has provided the platform for Norwich’s rapid rise under Daniel Farke. Lewis has started just one of the club’s last 10 league games, however, and Norwich may be open to offers if Quintilla arrives as a ready-made successor.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

