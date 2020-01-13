Quick links

Newcastle United

West Ham United

Ligue 1

Premier League

Newcastle, West Ham reportedly scout player tipped to go to ‘the very, very top’

Subhankar Mondal
Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes of Olympique Lyon , Jason Denayer of Olympique Lyon , Marcelo of Olympique Lyon , Martin Terrier of Olympique Lyon , Houssem Aouar of Olympique Lyon , Moussa...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moussa Dembele is reportedly on Newcastle United and West Ham United’s radar.

Moussa Dembele of Lyon, Clement Lenglet of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on...

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

It has been reported that scouts from Newcastle and West Ham watched Dembele in action for Lyon against Bordeaux on Saturday.

Manchester United and Manchester City also had representatives at the game to watch the former Celtic striker, according to the report.

 

Stats

Dembele joined Lyon from Celtic in the summer of 2018 and has been a success in Ligue 1.

The French striker has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 17 Ligue 1 starts for Lyon, and has played 461 minutes in the Champions League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made 21 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the league for Lyon, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in the process, and he also played six times in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Praise from Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers worked with Dembele at Celtic, and former Liverpool boss raved about him back in November 2017.

BBC Sport quoted Rodgers as saying about Dembele on November 22, 2017: “I believe he has the talent and the qualities to go right to the very, very top.”

Moussa Dembele of Olympique Lyon looks on during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on February 19, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch