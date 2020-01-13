Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Newcastle United could sell £9.5m international this month

Subhankar Mondal
Ollie Rathbone of Rochdale turns with the ball under pressure from Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rochdale AFC and Newcastle United at...
Yoshinori Muto joined Newcastle United in 2018.

Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United battles for possession with Ben Chilwell of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park...

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 12, 2020), Newcastle United could sell Yoshinori Muto in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has been told to sell three players to make way for new signings this month.

The report has named 27-year-old forward Muto among the candidates who could be sold by the Magpies in January.

 

Disappointing Newcastle United spell

Muto joined Newcastle from Mainz in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £9.5 million.

The 27-year-old has made two starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Japan international striker made five starts and 12 substitute appearances in the league for Newcastle, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Muto has been a disappointment at Newcastle, and although there have been injury problems, one suspects that the fans will not miss him if he is sold this month.

Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United runs with the ball under pressure from Jimmy Ryan of Rochdale during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rochdale AFC and Newcastle United at Spotland...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

