Report: Manager won't let £15m striker leave, despite Leeds thinking he wants to join them

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl doesn't want Che Adams to join Leeds United.

According to The Mirror, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl won't let Che Adams leave for Leeds United because he still thinks of him as a key first-team member.

It's claimed that Leeds think Adams wants to join them on loan for the second half of the season, having struggled for first-team opportunities this season.

However, Hasenhuttl is allegedly 'adamant' that Adams is going nowhere this month, as he still has a key role to play for the Saints.

Danny Ings has been stealing headlines in the Southampton attack, but Adams is needed alongside Shane Long and Michael Obafemi in support of goal machine Ings.

Hasenhuttl showed how much he still rates Ings by bringing him on against Leicester City on Saturday, and he actually set up Ings to score the winning goal.

Southampton forked out £15million for Adams over the summer, landing him from Birmingham City after a superb 22-goal Championship campaign.

The 23-year-old has only been given eight league starts this season, and that has given Leeds real hope of bringing him to Elland Road.

With Eddie Nketiah now back at Arsenal, a striker is needed at Elland Road, but unless Hasenhuttl has a change of heart, Adams seemingly won't be the man to replace Nketiah.