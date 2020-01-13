Quick links

Report: Leeds United target too expensive for West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is reportedly on Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion’s radar.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020), Newcastle United striker and Leeds United target Dwight Gayle is too expensive for West Bromwich Albion.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Championship trio West Brom, Leeds and Forest are interested in signing Gayle from Premier League outfit Newcastle in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Newcastle want £8 million as transfer fee for the 29-year-old, who earns £4 million a year as salary.

 

That transfer fee plus the wage package is too expensive for West Brom, according to the report.

Leeds Live also recently reported of Leeds’s interest in Gayle, while The Telegraph claimed that West Brom and Forest want the former Crystal Palace striker.

Low transfer fee?

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020) reporting that Newcastle want £8 million as transfer fee for Gayle this month comes as a surprise.

The Daily Mail recently reported that although Newcastle are prepared to allow the striker to leave on loan in the January transfer window, they want an obligatory £20 million fee at the end of the spell.

Moreover, the Magpies paid £10 million for Gayle when they signed him from Palace in the summer of 2016, as reported by The Guardian, and they will surely not want to make a loss on him.

