Report: Gedson Fernandes to travel to London for Tottenham medical today

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Gedson Fernandes.

Gedson Fernandes will travel to London today for his medical with Tottenham Hotspur.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo report Fernandes will 'formalise an agreement' with Tottenham regarding his move.

The Times reported Tottenham had agreed a deal in principle to sign Fernandes from Benfica.

The move is an 18 month loan switch, including an option for Tottenham to buy.

Spurs have beaten competition from West Ham for Fernandes' signature, The Guardian reported.

Fernandes, 21, had fallen out of favour at Benfica and this is a fresh start for him at Spurs.

It is a low risk move for Tottenham, and it makes sense to take a punt on a player who already has two international caps for Portugal.

No complications are expected for Tottenham in the medical and this deal could even be announced as soon as today.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

