Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton willing to loan out attacker, just days after Ancelotti praised him

Olly Dawes
Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton talent Anthony Gordon could head out on loan.

Anthony Gordon of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

According to The Telegraph, Everton could loan out youngster Anthony Gordon this month, amid interest from Championship clubs.

It's claimed that the Toffees may be willing to part with Gordon until the end of the season, in order to get him some first-team football.

Unnamed Championship clubs are reportedly interested in taking Gordon, who wasn't in the Everton squad to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

 

Gordon, 18, is one of the most exciting talents in the Everton setup right now, and he was given six minutes of playing time in the Carabao Cup last month.

Quick and skilful, Gordon is able to play out wide, as a number 10 or up front if needed, and his attacking versatility should make him a very appealing option.

Sending him to a Championship club may just be seen as a way to expose Gordon to the rough and tumble of men's football; the likes of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all benefited from loan spells in the past.

Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti appears to be a fan of Gordon, as just last week he told the Liverpool Echo that he sees 'a lot of quality' in the teenager – and a loan spell away may just stand him in good stead to feature under Ancelotti next season.

“Anthony Gordon is working with us. I see a lot of quality in him,” said Ancelotti. “He has to improve and we have to be patient with him. But he has the quality to be at the top level. He has to gain more knowledge and experience but his quality is very good,” he added.

Anthony Gordon of Everton arrives for the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Brighton, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch