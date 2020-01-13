Report: Everton willing to loan out attacker, just days after Ancelotti praised him

Everton talent Anthony Gordon could head out on loan.

According to The Telegraph, Everton could loan out youngster Anthony Gordon this month, amid interest from Championship clubs.

It's claimed that the Toffees may be willing to part with Gordon until the end of the season, in order to get him some first-team football.

Unnamed Championship clubs are reportedly interested in taking Gordon, who wasn't in the Everton squad to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Gordon, 18, is one of the most exciting talents in the Everton setup right now, and he was given six minutes of playing time in the Carabao Cup last month.

Quick and skilful, Gordon is able to play out wide, as a number 10 or up front if needed, and his attacking versatility should make him a very appealing option.

Sending him to a Championship club may just be seen as a way to expose Gordon to the rough and tumble of men's football; the likes of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all benefited from loan spells in the past.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti appears to be a fan of Gordon, as just last week he told the Liverpool Echo that he sees 'a lot of quality' in the teenager – and a loan spell away may just stand him in good stead to feature under Ancelotti next season.

“Anthony Gordon is working with us. I see a lot of quality in him,” said Ancelotti. “He has to improve and we have to be patient with him. But he has the quality to be at the top level. He has to gain more knowledge and experience but his quality is very good,” he added.