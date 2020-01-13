Report: David Moyes makes offer to Englishman, response imminent

David Moyes reportedly wants Alan Stubbs at West Ham United.

According to The Daily Star, West Ham United manager David Moyes wants to bring his former Everton player Alan Stubbs to the London Stadium in a coaching capacity.

Stubbs played and coached under Moyes when he was in charge of Merseyside outfit Everton.

The report has claimed that the former Manchester United boss has offered the 48-year-old a position in his coaching set-up.

It has been added that Stubbs will give an answer to the offer from Moyes in the next few days.

Relegation fight

Stubbs is a very good coach, and he also had first-team management experience with Hibernian, Rotherham United and St. Mirren.

West Ham are in danger of getting relegation to the Championship at the end of the season.

The Hammers are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 22 points from 21 matches, just a point above the bottom three.

Moyes’s side will return to action on Saturday when they take on Everton at the London Stadium in the Premier League.