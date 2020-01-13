Quick links

Report: Daniel Levy’s plan regarding in-demand 22-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly on Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion’s radar.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020), Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wants Kyle Walker-Peters to stay in the Premier League for the second half of the season amid interest from Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Tottenham are asking for a large loan fee for Kyle Walker-Peters, with Premier League rivals Palace and Brighton keen on him.

The report has claimed that Spurs chairman Levy wants to make sure that the 22-year-old right-back plays in the Premier League so that his value remains high if he leaves the North London outfit at the end of the season.

 

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Walker-Peters has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham first team so far in his career, and it does not look likely that he will be a regular under head coach Jose Mourinho in the coming weeks and months.

Joining Palace or Brighton on loan for the second half of the season would make sense, as the English youngster would get more playing time that he would at Spurs.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson recently told The London Evening Standard that the club are in discussion with Spurs over a loan deal for the right-back.

