Report: Chelsea player’s preference amid Wolverhampton Wanderers interest

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey is reportedly on Wolverhampton Wanderers’s radar.

According to Goal.com, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Tariq Lamptey from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Lamptey is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and the Premier League club and the defender’s representatives have been locked in talks over a new deal, according to the report.

It has been claimed that Paris Saint-Germain, Nice and several clubs in Germany are interested in the 19-year-old, and so are Wolves.

The Wanderers reportedly see the England Under-20 international as a “promising wing-back option for the future”, but the teenager would prefer to stay at Chelsea and find a prominent role.

Chelsea stay

Frank Lampard has given a lot of young and promising players chances in the Chelsea first team since he was appointed the manager in the summer of 2019.

That trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, and it would make sense for Lamptey to sign a new contract and stay at Stamford Bridge.

After all, the defender is only 19 years of age, and he is not going to be a regular for any top team straightaway.