Report: Chelsea player’s preference amid Wolverhampton Wanderers interest

Subhankar Mondal
Tariq Lamptey of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.
Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey is reportedly on Wolverhampton Wanderers’s radar.

Tariq Lamptey of Chelsea during the Chelsea U23 v Manchester City U23 Premier League 2 match at EBB Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Aldershot, England.

According to Goal.com, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Tariq Lamptey from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Lamptey is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and the Premier League club and the defender’s representatives have been locked in talks over a new deal, according to the report.

It has been claimed that Paris Saint-Germain, Nice and several clubs in Germany are interested in the 19-year-old, and so are Wolves.

 

The Wanderers reportedly see the England Under-20 international as a “promising wing-back option for the future”, but the teenager would prefer to stay at Chelsea and find a prominent role.

Chelsea stay

Frank Lampard has given a lot of young and promising players chances in the Chelsea first team since he was appointed the manager in the summer of 2019.

That trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, and it would make sense for Lamptey to sign a new contract and stay at Stamford Bridge.

After all, the defender is only 19 years of age, and he is not going to be a regular for any top team straightaway.

Tariq Lamptey (48) of Chelsea during the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 5th January 2020.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

