Report: Celtic make late bid for Rangers target, player decides his next club

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Celtic and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Reagan Thomson.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



According to The Scottish Sun, Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are set to miss out on Reagan Thomson to Newcastle United.

It has been reported that Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing the 16-year-old midfielder from Queen’s Park in the January transfer window.

Subscribe

However, according to the report, Premier League outfit Newcastle have won the race for the signature of the teenager.

Thomson will put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract with the Magpies, despite Celtic making a late bid for the teenager, according to the report.

The Scottish Sun has added that Newcastle will pay Queen’s Park £50,000 with add-ons for Thomson.

Good signing for Newcastle United?

Thomson has played nine times for the Queen’s Park first team this season, according to The Scottish Sun, and is clearly a player who has a bright future.

While the 16-year-old will not find it easy to break into the Newcastle first team this season, he could get chances in the coming years if he continues to progress and develop.