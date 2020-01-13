Quick links

Report: Celtic make late bid for Rangers target, player decides his next club

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Celtic and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Reagan Thomson.

General view outside the stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

According to The Scottish Sun, Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are set to miss out on Reagan Thomson to Newcastle United.

It has been reported that Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing the 16-year-old midfielder from Queen’s Park in the January transfer window.

However, according to the report, Premier League outfit Newcastle have won the race for the signature of the teenager.

 

Thomson will put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract with the Magpies, despite Celtic making a late bid for the teenager, according to the report.

The Scottish Sun has added that Newcastle will pay Queen’s Park £50,000 with add-ons for Thomson.

Good signing for Newcastle United?

Thomson has played nine times for the Queen’s Park first team this season, according to The Scottish Sun, and is clearly a player who has a bright future.

While the 16-year-old will not find it easy to break into the Newcastle first team this season, he could get chances in the coming years if he continues to progress and develop.

General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

