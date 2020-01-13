Report: Celtic interested in signing £10m starlet who five English clubs want

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur will loan Jack Clarke out again with Celtic, QPR, Millwall, Fulham and Nottingham Forest his reported suitors.

Celtic expressed an interest in signing £10m Tottenham Hotspur starlet Jack Clarke, according to The Mirror, but Mark Warburton’s Queens Park Rangers are expected to win the race.

Over the years, Parkhead has proven to be the ideal destination for a young talent struggling for game time south of the border.

Subscribe

The likes of Patrick Roberts, Jason Denayer, Filip Benkovic and Moi Elyounoussi have played some of the best football of their careers in green and white and Clarke might have been interested in following in their footsteps.

A fearless young winger who loves to breeze past full-backs with a shimmy and a swivel, the 19-year-old is set to leave Tottenham on loan once again this month after a spell back at Leeds United resulted in less than 20 minutes of Championship football between August and January.

But, according to The Mirror, Celtic have lost out to one of their former Old Firm adversaries. Clarke, it is claimed, is set to link up with ex-Rangers boss Warburton at QPR and could even make his debut for the Rs against Leeds this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, Derby, Fulham and Millwall were all interested in a player who took the Championship by storm under Marcelo Bielsa last season.

Though, considering the wealth of wide options available to Neil Lennon north of the border, Celtic might not have been the best place for Clarke to secure the first-team minutes he so badly needs.

Even with Lewis Morgan expected to follow Scott Sinclair out of the door, the Scottish champions still have the likes of Daniel Arzani and Maryan Shved, the latter of whom has the backing of Lennon himself, waiting in the wings.