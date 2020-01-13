Quick links

Report: Arsenal striker picking new club in 48 hours, Aston Villa could sign him

Olly Dawes
Aston Villa are reportedly in the mix for Eddie Nketiah.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah will pick between four clubs as he plots his next move – and Aston Villa are one of the options.

It's claimed that three Championship sides – Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday – are all in the mix, having made pitches to Arsenal for Nketiah's signature.

Intriguingly though, Villa are also one of the clubs Nketiah is picking from, meaning they're the only side prepared to give Nketiah some Premier League football.

 

A decision is allegedly coming in the next 48 hours, with Nketiah having to pick between a return to the Championship or a more risky move to the Premier League.

Villa do need a striker after Wesley's injury, but it's a surprise to see them go with the smaller, quicker option in Nketiah rather than another target man like Wesley.

Nketiah hit five goals in 19 games on loan at Leeds, but was only given four starts in all competitions, prompting Arsenal to recall him earlier this month.

The 20-year-old needs to make sure he's playing between now and the summer, and Bristol City seems like the safest bet in that regard given their lack of striking options and the length of their pursuit for the Arsenal teenager.

Villa may be able to offer playing time with Wesley's injury, and it's an interesting move given that this would be their final Premier League loan spot used up after the deal for Danny Drinkwater last week.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

