Pundit thinks uncapped English star is ideal for Liverpool, would walk into Tottenham side

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish will attract major interest this summer.

Pundit Danny Murphy has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish would walk into the Tottenham side – and thinks he could even play for Liverpool.

Grealish endured a frustrating afternoon on Sunday as Villa lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City, but what a season he's having back in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has hit six goals and five assists in 20 league appearances for Villa this season, proving that he can be a real force in the Premier League.

Not only is Grealish silky on the ball and able to create chances for teammates, but he's stepped up as a leader and a driving force of this Villa side battling against relegation.

When Villa need something, they turn to Grealish for inspiration. That he doesn't have an England cap yet is truly baffling, and that has resulted in many suggesting he needs to leave Villa.

That won't be an easy decision for Grealish given that he's a boyhood Villa fan, but whether they stay up or not, there will surely be offers on the table for the playmaker.

Now, pundit Murphy has suggested that he could easily walk into the Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United teams right now, and may even do the same at Chelsea.

Murphy even added that he thinks Grealish could be ideal for Liverpool, believing he will not only put in the hard yards for Jurgen Klopp, but would also be better than Naby Keita in the Liverpool midfield.

“He'd walk into the Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United teams right away,” said Murphy. “He's not inferior to Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley or Mason Mount at Chelsea.”

“Even though Liverpool are currently well-stocked for midfielders, what if Gini Wijnaldum doesn't sign a new contract and James Milner gets to a certain age? Could Jack do the hard yards Jurgen Klopp demands? Yes. Would I have him ahead of Naby Keita for example? Yes,” he added.