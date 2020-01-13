Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Premier League

Pundit thinks uncapped English star is ideal for Liverpool, would walk into Tottenham side

Olly Dawes
(L-R) Former footballer Danny Murphy, Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans and former footballer Trevor Sinclair talk at half time on the BBC during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish will attract major interest this summer.

(L-R) Former footballer Danny Murphy, Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans and former footballer Trevor Sinclair talk at half time on the BBC during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round...

Pundit Danny Murphy has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish would walk into the Tottenham side – and thinks he could even play for Liverpool.

Grealish endured a frustrating afternoon on Sunday as Villa lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City, but what a season he's having back in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has hit six goals and five assists in 20 league appearances for Villa this season, proving that he can be a real force in the Premier League.

 

Not only is Grealish silky on the ball and able to create chances for teammates, but he's stepped up as a leader and a driving force of this Villa side battling against relegation.

When Villa need something, they turn to Grealish for inspiration. That he doesn't have an England cap yet is truly baffling, and that has resulted in many suggesting he needs to leave Villa.

That won't be an easy decision for Grealish given that he's a boyhood Villa fan, but whether they stay up or not, there will surely be offers on the table for the playmaker.

Now, pundit Murphy has suggested that he could easily walk into the Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United teams right now, and may even do the same at Chelsea.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa is tackled by Joao Cancelo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January 12, 2020 in...

Murphy even added that he thinks Grealish could be ideal for Liverpool, believing he will not only put in the hard yards for Jurgen Klopp, but would also be better than Naby Keita in the Liverpool midfield.

“He'd walk into the Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United teams right away,” said Murphy. “He's not inferior to Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley or Mason Mount at Chelsea.”

“Even though Liverpool are currently well-stocked for midfielders, what if Gini Wijnaldum doesn't sign a new contract and James Milner gets to a certain age? Could Jack do the hard yards Jurgen Klopp demands? Yes. Would I have him ahead of Naby Keita for example? Yes,” he added.

Jack Grealish (10) of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Wednesday 8th January 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch