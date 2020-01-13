What is the new PrettyLittleThing advert song? Meet your new favourite rapper!

The artist has plenty of tunes you can dig into now!

The new PrettyLittleThing advert song has us all hooked!

Admit it, you've got it stuck in your head right now...

The UK-based fashion retailer was founded by brother Umar and Adam Kamani. It is owned by Boohoo Group and, let's face it, anybody with even a passing interest in fashion has heard of it.

They have collaborated with a range of people over the years, including Maya Jama in 2018 - along with a second collection last year - and Little Mix. The last one was somewhat of a triumph, as it had been on the cards for absolutely ages!

Nothing gets the fans quite so excited for a collection than an advert, showing off the hard work as stylishly as possible.

The latest has captured considerable attention, and we're not surprised, considering it features DJ, actress and all-round multi-talent Chantel Jeffries.

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Chantel Jeffries attends 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards at Goya Studios on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

PrettyLittleThing advert song

The song playing in the advert is called 'The Function' by Dai Burger.

It really is a great little advert. The ad's caption reads: "Get your cool girl look on lockdown with our brand ambassador Chantel Jeffries’ latest edit. Refresh your wardrobe with statement styles that are gonna give you that everyday edge, whether it’s comfy airport attire or Insta-worthy outfits. For the ultimate urban chic vibe, level up a loungewear set with chunky trainers, a faux fur coat and a statement layered gold necklace..."

'The Function' really helps give the ad a great vibe, so let's shine a spotlight on Dai Burger!

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Dai Burger

The artist's real name is Dainene Alexia Baldwin and she is an American rapper from Queens in New York City.

Her career origins began as a backup dancer on a Lil Mama tour, and she subsequently appeared in a range of music videos, including the likes of Beyoncé's 'Party'.

She has also worked as a stylist, but her true career path opened up back in 2010 with the mixtape MyMixxxytape. She followed this up with another in 2011 called Raw Burger and then in 2014 with In Ya' Mouf. This was the same year that Rolling Stone highlighted her as one of their artists to watch.

The openly gay artist has earned critical acclaim across her career, and finally delivered her debut studio album - Soft Serve - in 2017.

'The Function' is taken from her sophomore record, 2019's Bite The Burger.

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

Follow Dai Burger on Instagram!

You can find the singer over on Instagram at @daiburger.

She currently has 16.7k followers.

She's since posted on Insta about her song featuring on the PrettyLittleThing advert, saying: "Meet me at The Function! Shop @prettylittlething latest collections! Edit by @chanteljeffries featuring my song 'The Function' available on all platforms now."

Be sure to check out Bite the Burger!

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?