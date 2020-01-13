President states his plan regarding player Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle reportedly want

Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Moussa Dembele.

Moussa Dembele is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United among the clubs linked with the Lyon striker.

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle and West Ham scouts watched the former Celtic striker in action for Lyon against Bordeaux at the weekend.

The report has also credited Manchester United and Manchester City with interest in the 23-year-old striker.

 

Chelsea want the Frenchman this month, according to The Sun, while Goal.com claims that Tottenham are looking at him.

However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has made it clear that Dembele will not leave the club in the January transfer window, and neither with his teammate Lucas Tousart.

The Daily Record quotes Aulas as saying about Dembele and Tousart: "There's a certain amount of misinformation, either relating to Lucas or Moussa. I told you they wouldn't leave. They won't leave."

Understandable stance

Dembele is one of the best young strikers in Europe, and there is no doubt that the 23-year-old would be a very good signing for Newcastle, West Ham or Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham all need a new striker this month, but with Lyon aiming for a Champions League place in the Ligue 1 table, one can understand why Aulas does not want to sell Dembele - who has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in the league so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

