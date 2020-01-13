‘Please take him’: Some fans urging Tottenham Hotspur to sign their player

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Crystal Palace fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Christian Benteke with Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign the former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker in the January transfer window.

Spurs are reportedly on the hunt for a new striker this month due to injury to England international striker Harry Kane.

Palace fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the 29-year-old striker with Tottenham, and they seem to want their North London rivals to sign him.

Below are some of the best comments:

We troll — Mahou Man (@PalaceBySea) January 11, 2020

He'd score goals at any team that utilised him and the wingers properly. — Ebo (@ebeling_J) January 11, 2020

With the amount of service Kane gets at Spurs, im telling you Benteke would bag goals — george (@ghlcp) January 10, 2020

hopefully, it goes through — Donald Ekekhomen (@DonaldEkekhomen) January 11, 2020

Now I don’t know why Spurs would sign Bentley but if they want him I have no problem with us selling him and then getting another striker not on loan — Alex Westry (@alex_westry) January 11, 2020

Oh please Spurs please take him! He’s amazing. No really. Please. Oh please #cpfc — Spam for Tea (@SpamforTea) January 11, 2020

Come on Jose you know it makes sense — MrV (@kwaido81) January 10, 2020

Would be unreal under Mourinho — george (@ghlcp) January 10, 2020

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Benteke knows the Premier League well, and his performances for Villa were brilliant.

However, the Belgium international striker has not been in good form at all for a while now and cannot even start for Palace these days.

True, Benteke scored 15 times in the league for Palace back in the 2016-17, according to WhoScored, but Spurs cannot afford to sign the 29-year-old and hope that he recovers his form instantly.

According to WhoScored, the striker has not scored in 488 minutes in the Premier League for Palace so far this season, scored just once in the league in 2018-19 and found the net thrice in 2017-18.