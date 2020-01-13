Player reportedly in demand comments on his Celtic future

Kristoffer Ajer is an important player for Celtic.

Celtic central defender Kristoffer Ajer has told The Scottish Sun that he does not want to leave the club.

According to The Scottish Sun, “a host of top sides” are interested in signing Ajer from Celtic.

The 21-year-old centre-back has said that he is happy at Celtic Park and does not plan to leave the Glasgow giants.

Ajer told The Scottish Sun: “I’m really happy now, I’ve got two and a half years at Celtic and I’m happy with it. I love playing for Celtic.

“All talk of contracts is between my agent and the club and I’m just concentrated on day-to-day work and trying to be the best footballer I can.”

Celtic stay

Ajer, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, has established himself as an important player for Celtic and is playing well at the moment.

With the Hoops aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title for the ninth season in a row and also in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, manager Neil Lennon simply cannot afford to lose the 21-year-old Norway international in the January transfer window.

Andraz Sporar speculation

One player Celtic are reported to be interested in signing this month is Andraz Sporar, with The Sunday Post claiming that Lennon wants to secure the services of the Slovan Bratislava forward.

The report has claimed that the Slovenia international forward will cost the Hoops £5 million in transfer fee.

Slovan vice-president Ivan Kmotrik Jr has given his given his take on the future of Sporar, and has said that there have been offers for him.

Ivan Kmotrík Jr told Sportrevue, as translated by The Daily Record "We've also received an offer from the Arab world and other countries.

"It is possible that Andraz will stay, but the offers are already at a level that would be interesting for the club.

"I don't want to get into specifics but if the transfer is completed Sporar will certainly be the most expensive transfer out of Slovakia."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sporar has scored 12 goals in 11 league appearances, and has scored five goals and has provided two assists in six Europa League games for Slovan so far this season.