Our view: Tottenham left with big decision as Chelsea reportedly hijack winger interest

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in Thomas Lemar.

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on one loan signing in Gedson Fernandes, but they risk missing out on another this month.

Benfica midfielder Fernandes is set to join Spurs on an 18-month loan deal, and that's not the only loan deal they have been linked with this month.

The Telegraph report that Spurs registered their interest in taking Thomas Lemar on loan from Atletico Madrid, with the winger seemingly available this month.

However, that same report suggested that Chelsea have now hijacked their interest and made an offer for the Frenchman, pushing them ahead of Spurs in the race.

That leaves Tottenham with a big decision to make, in terms of whether to really push and try to follow up that initial interest and attempt to beat Chelsea to him.

In truth, this may be one that Spurs are better off leaving Lemar to Chelsea, for a number of reasons – starting with his poor form with Atletico.

A €60million (£52million) signing from Monaco in 2018, Lemar arrived with a big reputation, having particularly excelled with Monaco during their impressive 2016-17 season.

However, the left winger has flopped in Spain, registering just three goals and three assists in La Liga; none of which have come this season. That's not exactly the record of a player who can take Spurs forward, especially as a winger isn't a top need right now.

Spurs have Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Ryan Sessegnon who can all play out wide if needed, so Tottenham don't necessarily need Lemar now.

What they need is a striker, with Harry Kane out until April. Lemar doesn't fit that bill, and Tottenham's efforts would be better spent on a centre forward.

Seeing him sign for Chelsea would be frustrating after that initial interest, but Tottenham have bigger needs right now – and an underperforming winger isn't a priority for Jose Mourinho and co.