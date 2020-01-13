Our view: Mourinho's Tottenham youngster decision big disappointment, but don't fear yet

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott did not even make the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was snubbed by Jose Mourinho at the weekend.

The teenager did not even make the bench for Spurs against Liverpool.

It was a sign of where he stands under Mourinho, even with Harry Kane out injured.

But it would be a bit premature to criticise Mourinho just yet, for three reasons.

First of all Mourinho showed faith in youngster Japhet Tanganga, handing him a start against Liverpool.

This shows the manager is open to playing young players in big games, when the circumstances are right.

Secondly there is a game tomorrow night where Tottenham have a great opportunity to play Parrott.

The home FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough is a match Spurs are strongly favoured to win despite drawing the original tie at the Riverside.

Tottenham should at least give him a spot on the bench against Boro.

Thirdly it has to be considered that Mourinho left Parrott out as a tactical ploy to the board.

It is no secret Spurs need a striker with Harry Kane injured, and Mourinho may be trying to prove a point by showing he does not currently have one to work with.