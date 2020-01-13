Our view: Spurs are about to claim big transfer win over West Ham, deal imminent

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to beat West Ham United to Gedson Fernandes.

Tottenham Hotspur aren't usually busy in January transfer windows, but they're about to strike an important deal for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have suffered injuries recently with Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko both being ruled out until April, and whilst finding a replacement for Kane is hugely important, a midfielder is set to come in.

BBC Sport have reported that Spurs are set to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan, with the player heading to North London today for a medical.

It's added in there that the 21-year-old was also wanted by West Ham United, but he has picked a move to Tottenham instead – and what a big transfer win that is for Mourinho's men.

Firstly, Fernandes is ideal for Tottenham right now. Sissoko's absence and the continued problems for Tanguy Ndombele means that Spurs are lacking legs in midfield, and need somebody who can get around the pitch to bring some energy to Mourinho's side.

Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen don't exactly fit that bill, but Fernandes comes in to take up the role perfectly, having shown his ability as a box-to-box midfielder in Portugal.

There's also the added bonus of the deal suiting Spurs perfectly right now. Daniel Levy won't want to spend big money in January, so taking Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy is ideal, giving Spurs time to see how the youngster fares in the Premier League before splashing the cash.

The third layer of this transfer victory comes over West Ham United. The Hammers were pushing hard to sign Fernandes last week, with Sky Sports claiming that they had agreed a loan deal with no option to buy.

It felt then like Spurs would kick themselves if they didn't get in and sign Fernandes, and not only have they got him, but they've landed him with a permanent option too.

Leaving West Ham reeling and bolstering a position of need is the perfect package for Spurs, who will now hope that he proves himself worthy of a sneaky transfer hijack.