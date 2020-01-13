Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Premier League

Our view: Spurs are about to claim big transfer win over West Ham, deal imminent

Olly Dawes
Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica (L) vies with Filipe Augusto of Rio Ave FC during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to beat West Ham United to Gedson Fernandes.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica (L) vies with Filipe Augusto of Rio Ave FC during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon,...

Tottenham Hotspur aren't usually busy in January transfer windows, but they're about to strike an important deal for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have suffered injuries recently with Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko both being ruled out until April, and whilst finding a replacement for Kane is hugely important, a midfielder is set to come in.

BBC Sport have reported that Spurs are set to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan, with the player heading to North London today for a medical.

 

It's added in there that the 21-year-old was also wanted by West Ham United, but he has picked a move to Tottenham instead – and what a big transfer win that is for Mourinho's men.

Firstly, Fernandes is ideal for Tottenham right now. Sissoko's absence and the continued problems for Tanguy Ndombele means that Spurs are lacking legs in midfield, and need somebody who can get around the pitch to bring some energy to Mourinho's side.

Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen don't exactly fit that bill, but Fernandes comes in to take up the role perfectly, having shown his ability as a box-to-box midfielder in Portugal.

There's also the added bonus of the deal suiting Spurs perfectly right now. Daniel Levy won't want to spend big money in January, so taking Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy is ideal, giving Spurs time to see how the youngster fares in the Premier League before splashing the cash.

SL Benfica Midfielder Gedson Fernandes in action during the Portuguese League Cup group B match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on September 25, 2019.

The third layer of this transfer victory comes over West Ham United. The Hammers were pushing hard to sign Fernandes last week, with Sky Sports claiming that they had agreed a loan deal with no option to buy.

It felt then like Spurs would kick themselves if they didn't get in and sign Fernandes, and not only have they got him, but they've landed him with a permanent option too.

Leaving West Ham reeling and bolstering a position of need is the perfect package for Spurs, who will now hope that he proves himself worthy of a sneaky transfer hijack.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United speak prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch