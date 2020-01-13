Official says ‘agents have been engaged’ regarding replacing player at Leeds United

Leeds United are looking for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah, says Angus Kinnear.

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has written in the club’s official matchday programme that the search for Eddie Nketiah’s replacement is actively underway.

Kinnear has said that the search for a replacement for the Arsenal striker started even before the 20-year-old was recalled by the Gunners.

The England Under-21 international joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but the youngster was recently recalled by the Premier League outfit due to lack of playing time at Elland Road.

With Patrick Bamford the only senior striker on the books of Leeds at the moment, there is an urgent need for the West Yorkshire outfit to sign a new player upfront, and Kinnear has said that the club are actively searching for Nketiah’s replacement.

Kinnear wrote in the official matchday programme for the game against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend: “The process to find Eddie's replacement started as a contingency plan significantly before his departure.

"Targets were identified and clubs, players and agents have been engaged. Our objective is to move early in the window, but we will not do this at the expense of securing a player of the right calibre.”

Promotion challenge

Leeds suffered a blow in their quest to finish in the top two of the Championship this season at the weekend, as they lost the Yorkshire derby to Sheffield Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are second in the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 27 matches, a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.