'Nothing player', 'Please don't': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing Arteta wants playmaker

Arsenal are being linked with a move for AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu.

Arsenal may not have bags of money to spend this month, but that hasn't stopped transfer speculation surrounding the Gunners.

A new centre back should be a priority for Arsenal, but it's a creative playmaker currently being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Mirror report that Mikel Arteta is keen on AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, who was once branded the new Mesut Ozil.

This could see Ozil and Calhanoglu join forces at Arsenal, with the Turkish midfielder allegedly keen to move out on loan in order to play first-team football ahead of EURO 2020.

Arsenal would seemingly want to take Calhanoglu until the end of the season, but whether it's a good idea is another thing.

Arsenal don't exactly need a creative midfielder right now, especially with Dani Ceballos coming back from injury, and Calhanoglu hasn't exactly lived up to that 'new Ozil' tag.

Once touted for stardom at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, the 25-year-old has only registered six goals and 10 assists in 59 Serie A and Europa League games.

That doesn't look great, and Arsenal fans are taking to Twitter to suggest that he's a 'nothing' player, branding him 'terrible' and 'awful'.

Others begged Spurs not to strike a deal for Calhanoglu, believing that he shouldn't even be signed on loan, especially when a playmaker isn't the biggest need right now.

