Mikel Arteta says he hasn’t changed his mind about Arsenal player’s future

manager Mikel Arteta of Arsenal FC reaction during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Eddie Nketiah is back at Arsenal after a loan spell away.

Leeds United's Edward Nketiah during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told Football.London that Eddie Nketiah will leave on loan this month despite the recent ban for fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Nketiah is back at Arsenal after his loan spell at Leeds United in the Championship was cut short due to lack of playing time at Elland Road.

Aubameyang is the best striker at the Gunners, but the 30-year-old Gabon international is suspended for their next three games due to his dismissal against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

 

Arteta has said that he will not change his decision to send 20-year-old striker Nketiah out on loan because Aubameyang is suspended.

Arteta told Football.London about Nketiah: “I didn't before (think of using Nketiah) and at the moment we have to think mid-long term with Eddie.

“We have to respect his evolution and development, we don't have to make a decision just based on two or three games.”

Leaving Arsenal on loan

Nketiah is a very good and promising young striker who needs to go out on loan and experience regular first-team football.

It is hard to see the England Under-21 international get much playing time at Arsenal during the second half of the season, and it would make sense for the youngster to go back out on loan again.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City are interested in signing Nketiah on loan from Arsenal this month.

