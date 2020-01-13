Quick links

Manager says he has spoken to his player ‘particularly affordable’ for Rangers, Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Michael O'Neill, Manager of of Stoke City looks on prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Brentford FC and Stoke City at Griffin Park on January 04, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic have been linked with Tyrese Campbell.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has told The Daily Record what he has said to reported Rangers and Celtic target Tyrese Campbell.

Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing Stoke forward Campbell on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to The Daily Record.

It has been reported that both the Gers and the Hoops have informed the Potters that they will hold pre-contract talks with the 20-year-old.

Rangers and Celtic will have to pay £400,000 as compensation fee to secure the services of the England Under-20 international in the summer of 2020, as reported by Sky Sports.

 

Stoke manager O’Neill has said that Campbell is affordable for both Celtic and Rangers, and he has also stated that he has spoken to the forward about his future.

O’Neill told The Daily Record: “Ty’s contract obviously expires at the end of the season, which is a difficult situation because he’s particularly affordable for the likes of Celtic and Rangers because of the cross border compensation.

“I’ve been very direct with Ty. I believe his future lies here. I think he will certainly get a lot more game time here than possibly at those two clubs.”

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Leaving Stoke City

Campbell has been at Stoke since 2016 and is now part of the Potters’ first team.

According to WhoScored, the forward has made six starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Championship for Stoke so far this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process.

While signing a pre-contract with Rangers or Celtic is quite tempting now, it would be better for the 20-year-old to wait until the end of the season and then make a decision on his future, as he could get better offers from other clubs.

Jarrad Branthwaite speculation

Another player both Celtic and Rangers are reported to be looking at is Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, the Gers and the Hoops are interested in signing the 17-year-old, who is rated at £1 million.

Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins has said that there have been no bids for the teenager yet, and told The Glasgow Evening Times: "The Branthwaite saga continues and all I can say is that we have had no concrete bids from any clubs, so most of what you read are agent-led rumours. It is up to the club to transfer players in or out, not agents."

Dominic Thompson of Brentford crosses the ball under pressure from Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City during the FA Cup Third Round match between Brentford FC and Stoke City at Griffin Park on...

