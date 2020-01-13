Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Looks quality', 'Guess the agent': Some Celtic fans react to rumour about red-hot £2.5m attacker

Olly Dawes
Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic are reportedly keen on Maccabi Tel-Aviv's Yonatan Cohen.

Israel's midfielder Yonatan Cohen (R) is marked by Slovenia's defender Petar Stojanovic during the Euro 2020 Group G football qualification match between Israel and Slovenia in at the...

Celtic need to bring in attacking reinforcements this month, and they're being linked with a whole host of different options.

The Bhoys went into the winter break off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Rangers, and Neil Lennon will be desperate to bolster his squad.

Polish attacker Patryk Klimala looks set to join, but he's far from the only attacker being linked with a move to Parkhead right now.

 

The Scottish Sun report that Maccabi Tel-Aviv ace Yonatan Cohen is one target for Celtic, with Nicky Hammond having him watched last week.

Cohen is allegedly valued at around £2.5million, and he turned in a two-goal display in front of Celtic eyes as they plot a potential move.

Cohen, 23, is a versatile attacker who can play out wide or behind a striker, and he's in red-hot form this season with eight goals and six assists in 14 league games.

Yonatan Cohen of Israel controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Austria and Israel on October 10, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

The Israeli has seemingly impressed Celtic fans, with some suggesting that he is 'quality' and not only dangerous on the ball, but also willing to put in the hard yards - just like other Israeli players to have played for Celtic in the past.

Others are a little baffled, believing that Celtic are looking to the Israeli market too much, and pointed towards the influence of agent Dudu Dahan once again, given that he helped bring the likes of Rami Gershon, Beram Kayal, Nir Bitton, Efe Ambrose and Hatem Abd Elhamed to the club under Lennon in years gone by.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
