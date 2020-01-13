'Looks quality', 'Guess the agent': Some Celtic fans react to rumour about red-hot £2.5m attacker

Celtic are reportedly keen on Maccabi Tel-Aviv's Yonatan Cohen.

Celtic need to bring in attacking reinforcements this month, and they're being linked with a whole host of different options.

The Bhoys went into the winter break off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Rangers, and Neil Lennon will be desperate to bolster his squad.

Polish attacker Patryk Klimala looks set to join, but he's far from the only attacker being linked with a move to Parkhead right now.

The Scottish Sun report that Maccabi Tel-Aviv ace Yonatan Cohen is one target for Celtic, with Nicky Hammond having him watched last week.

Cohen is allegedly valued at around £2.5million, and he turned in a two-goal display in front of Celtic eyes as they plot a potential move.

Cohen, 23, is a versatile attacker who can play out wide or behind a striker, and he's in red-hot form this season with eight goals and six assists in 14 league games.

The Israeli has seemingly impressed Celtic fans, with some suggesting that he is 'quality' and not only dangerous on the ball, but also willing to put in the hard yards - just like other Israeli players to have played for Celtic in the past.

Others are a little baffled, believing that Celtic are looking to the Israeli market too much, and pointed towards the influence of agent Dudu Dahan once again, given that he helped bring the likes of Rami Gershon, Beram Kayal, Nir Bitton, Efe Ambrose and Hatem Abd Elhamed to the club under Lennon in years gone by.

Lenny saying we need experience in (agreed) but yet to be linked with any experienced players. Also the fact we're still identifying players at this stage of the window is so frightening, no foward planning. — Dylan Peters (@DylanP1888) January 10, 2020

Israeli league becoming a feeder league for us if these rumour deals become real. — GerryBhoy (@retrobotik) January 10, 2020

Isreal players has been good to us I've never been disappointed they give 100 percent — big bucks Phil (@wexphil1798) January 11, 2020

Yonatan Cohen could be very good piece of business. Looks strong fast powerful. Great shot on him. Looks like a work horse that loves closing and chasing down the other team. Can hit a free kick and good crosser of the ball. — BigirishmcBolingoli (@Bigirishcelt) January 11, 2020

He looks quality. Hopefully this is actually happens and we don’t get so far and back away from the deal. — dougie telfer (@dt80) January 11, 2020

He’s decent player. He will be good for us if it happens — LouMun 67 (@lfmunro) January 11, 2020

He looks decent — Paradise (@67HolyGrd) January 11, 2020

Is his agent Dudu Dahan per chance? — JohhnyMartin88 (@JohhnyMartin88) January 10, 2020

@TB67__ another dudu Duhan — La Gran Muralla (@TheGreatWall___) January 11, 2020

The Dudu era is still upon us — Conor (@ConorM67_) January 10, 2020

We brought in a sporting director, right? Was it Dudu Dahan? https://t.co/YyLiOILoms — Krys (@krys1888) January 11, 2020