Liverpool player shares how Jose Mourinho surprised him on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to Liverpool, but Jose Mourinho tried to set his side up in a more defensive manner for the contest.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has admitted to the London Evening Standard that Tottenham Hotspur’s tactics surprised him at the weekend.

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners over Spurs, but Jose Mourinho’s side did manage to give them a bit of a scare in the second-half.

Spurs sat back and soaked up the pressure, with Mourinho taking a very defensive approach for the first hour.

Liverpool actually struggled to break down Tottenham at times, despite Roberto Firmino’s winner.

And Lallana admits it was slightly strange to see Spurs keeping so many men back.

“It was a bit of an odd game really, with the way they sat off us. I don’t think we expected it, especially when we got the goal,” Lallana said.

“Maybe we were a little bit surprised at how much time we had on the ball, but it’s about keeping the ball better, manipulating the ball and seeing games out better if we want to improve and keep this unbeaten run going.

“Teams are going to adapt their philosophies to play against us, and we have to try and counter that and see games out better.”

Tottenham have been criticised from many quarters for their tactical approach on Saturday, but it did almost help them pick up a result.

Had Tottenham been more ruthless when they started to attack towards the end they may well have claimed a draw, which would have been a positive result against a Liverpool side who have proved unbeatable in the league so far this season.

The Reds did manage to hold on though, which puts them 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and leaves Spurs in eighth place.