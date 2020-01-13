Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips urges fans not to panic, responds to supporter

Leeds star Kalvin Phillips says the team are united.

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips says the team are completely together and dismissed claims of a falling out.

Leeds lost 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Saturday, another blow to the Whites' promotion chances.

Star man Kalvin Phillips has urged supporters to remain calm and says the loss is 'not a big deal'.

He dismissed claims made by a supporter that he and his teammates ended up blaming each other for the defeat.

Don’t know why everyone’s panicking and spouting lies! We lost a game of football to a team that didn’t deserve to win. It’s really not a big deal and for the record me and kiko didn’t have to be split up I have respect for my team mates. Wouldn’t think of doing that. — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) January 11, 2020

Phillips is probably better off not even responding to claims like this at all, but it is understandable he wanted to nip chatter in the bud.

Leeds are a close knit team in a really strong position in the league still.

The Whites are second in the league, just one point off West Brom at the top, but the gap to third below them has now been cut to six points.

Phillips is Leeds' key player in midfield and promotion would be huge for him personally.