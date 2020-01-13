League Of Legends Runeterra beta: How to sign up to play card game in January

A simple guide for how to sign up for the League Of Legends Runeterra beta this January.

League Of Legends Runeterra was announced all the way back in October 2019 as a part of the series' 10th anniversary celebration, and since then there have been preview events for the upcoming card game that has been compared to the likes of Hearthstone. However, if you haven't been able to participate in any of these previews, the good news is that you'll be able to participate in a fast-approaching beta this January.

As mentioned previously, League Of Legends Runeterra (Legends Of Runeterra) has been compared by many to Hearthstone. While there are obvious similarities thanks to them both being card games, this is where the comparisons are said to end with Runeterra boasting a different pace as well as a unique deployment of spells.

However, if you'd rather sample the game for yourself rather than trust the mere words of others, then the good news is that an open beta is quickly coming this January.

How to sign up for the League Of Legends Runeterra beta

You must pre-register on the game's website to sign up for the January League Of Legends Runeterra beta.

Those who participated in previous preview tests for the game will already have immediate access to the beta as well as receive a special bonus.

These same eager fans will also be given direct entrance into the beta's early access on January 23rd, as will newcomers who make sure to pre-register before January 19th.

As for everyone else, the beta will commence on January 24th.

What is the League Of Legends Runeterra beta?

The League Of Legends Runeterra beta this January will introduce some new features to the much-anticipated card game.

Per PC Gamer, there will be a new ranked mode for you to climb the ladder of success to Master, and there will also be a friends list with the ability to invite mates to one-on-one contests.

In addition to the above, more than 20 cards will also be changed and everyone who participates in the open beta will be rewarded with an exclusive Moonstruck Poro Guardian.

A full set of patch notes for the beta are expected to be released on January 22nd at 11:00 PST.