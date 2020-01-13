Kris Boyd thinks Celtic man is taking a 'big step' amid rumours of exit

Celtic's Lewis Morgan is seemingly heading for the exit door this month.

Kris Boyd has claimed that Lewis Morgan will be taking a 'big step' ahead of his rumoured move from Celtic to Major League Soccer, and specifically, to Inter Miami.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Celtic winger Morgan has agreed on terms with David Beckham-owned Inter Miami and he is set to make a £300,000 switch across the pond.

Morgan hasn't been a regular for Celtic this season, but he has played a number of key games, including starting that League Cup final win in December.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (13/01/20 at 9:25 am), Boyd was asked about Morgan's imminent departure to the MLS, as he feels he is making the right move.

"I wouldn't say it's a surprise in him leaving," Boyd told Sky Sports. "To go to the MLS, it's a big step for Lewis Morgan. If he ends up completing the move, it's one that he has thought through with his family. I don't know his family situation. But it's a big move.

"Listen, why not? You're young and I don't think he's going to be a Celtic regular. The only thing I would say is that he started a couple of Europa League games, he started the cup final.

"You never know [whether or not he was just getting a chance before leaving]. You never know with the size of the squad Celtic have got. But when the opportunity comes along to go to a new franchise and to a new challenge. Why would you not take it? As I said, for me, he was never going to be a Celtic regular and that's one thing Celtic need to do which is get people out of the door."

It simply hasn't worked out for Morgan at Celtic, and despite not making much of a profit from his sale, getting another player off the wage bill will help Lennon.

This is a big month for the club because there's no doubt that Celtic need to fix and add depth to their attacking department because they are too reliant on Odsonne Edouard.

Winger Scott Sinclair was another attack-minded player who left Parkhead this month, as these potential changes, both ins and outs, during this winter transfer window could make or break Lennon's side during the second half of the campaign.