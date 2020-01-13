Jurgen Klopp shares what he told Liverpool's players after Tottenham win

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Guardian that he thought his side looked exhausted after they beat Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners in North London in their last outing, but their performance was far from their best of the season.

The Reds were fortunate that Tottenham were not clinical in the final stages, as Jose Mourinho’s side had plenty of chances to take at least a point.

And Klopp felt that tiredness played a part, as he thought his side looked slightly lethargic.

Klopp said: “I said to the boys that they looked a little bit too exhausted in this game, but we are humans and humans are weak.

“But later we are sat in the dressing room and everybody was still alive and still breathing, so there is still more to come and that is what we have to ask of ourselves.”

It is understandable if Liverpool’s players are tired, as they have had such a demanding schedule of late.

The Reds have had games coming thick and fast, as they have competed in a number of different competitions.

Liverpool have still kept up their unbeaten record in the Premier League though, with Klopp’s side building up a huge advantage at the top of the table.

Only a disastrous run of form can stop Liverpool winning the league now, and even though his side might be tired, Klopp must be secretly confident that he will be able to deliver the Premier League title to Anfield for the first time ever.