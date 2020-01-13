Joleon Lescott claims Aston Villa's Jack Grealish reminds him of player Tottenham sold in 2019

Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with a move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Joleon Lescott has claimed that Aston Villa's Jack Grealish reminds him of ex-Tottenham powerhouse Mousa Dembele, who was sold by the club in 2019.

The Sky Sports pundit claims that the highly-rated Villa playmaker and the former underrated Spurs man have this rare ability to drive through the middle of the park and go past players.

Grealish is having an outstanding season for Villa, but the same cannot be said about the club as a whole, who are sitting in the relegation zone following their 6-1 thumping at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (12/01/2020 1:30 pm), Lescott, who played alongside Grealish during his infamous spell at Villa, raved about the quality the Solihull-born player has in his locker.

"It surprises me that he hasn't played for England," Lescott told Sky Sports. "But the talent he has is remarkable. When I joined the club I was made aware of who he was and the talent he possesses. He definitely has the qualities to play at the highest level.

"He has an infectious [character]. Great guy to be around. I was kind of getting worried that would he get distracted, I kind of thought is he going to have the mindset to go to the top? And I think he has shown since. Villa went down, he took the captains armband in his stride and he holds the club on his shoulders.

"Jack can play in a number of positions and that maybe his downfall in the future. But I know he loves to be in possession. But he has the ability to receive off the backline and drive through. Kind of like Dembele at Spurs in the past. He has the ability to go past players in the midfield that not many players possess."

During his days at Tottenham, Dembele was a very underrated figure as Spurs have struggled in the middle of the park since his departure last January.

As for Grealish, he is Villa's great hope of staying in the Premier League because Dean Smith's side have produced some woeful performances this season.

Injuries have hit the club hard with goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley out for the rest of the season. First choice left-back Matt Targett on the sidelines alongside the popular John McGinn.