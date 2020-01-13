Japhet Tanganga comments on Twitter after Tottenham start

Tottenham Hotspur youngster featured in defeat.

Japhet Tanganga was thrown in at the deep end for Tottenham at home to Liverpool.

Spurs lost the game 1-0 but Tanganga enhanced his reputation with a promising performance.

It was a brave decision from head coach Jose Mourinho to pick the 20-year-old.

Tanganga sent a message on social media after the loss.

Proverbs 3:5 “ Trust the Lord with all your heart”. Bittersweet feeling today but so grateful for this moment pic.twitter.com/Nic4yYcW1Q — Japhet Tanganga (@JTanganga99) January 11, 2020

Tanganga will hope to keep his place now for upcoming fixtures. Tottenham's next match is a cup replay this week at home to Middlesbrough.

There is a good chance he might retain his place for that game, a second successive home match.

The next Premier League game away at Troy Deeney's Watford may be more of a challenge, and at the start of February, Tottenham host Manchester City.

There are no easy games at this level, and after coming through the Liverpool fixture, Tanganga will be full of confidence.