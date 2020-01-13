Quick links

Jamie Redknapp claims 28-year-old Liverpool man makes all his teammates look good

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk helped his side keep another clean sheet at the weekend.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he has never known a player transform a team in the way that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool back in January 2018, at a point when their defence looked vulnerable on occasion.

However, Liverpool are now one of the most difficult teams to score against in the Premier League.

And Redknapp believes that Klopp could play Van Dijk alongside any player at centre-back and his team would still look solid.

 

“The Liverpool team of 2019-20 are on their way to clinching that title, and their success has been built from the back,” Redknapp said.

“They’ve got a safe pair of hands in Alisson, two fearless full backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, then at the centre of this operation they’ve got him. Mr Virgil van Dijk. Anyone could play alongside the Dutchman in defence and they’d look good. I’ve never known one player to transform a team the way he has.”

Van Dijk has earned a reputation as one of the best defenders in world football through his form at Liverpool.

The towering Dutchman rarely looks ruffled, and his performances have been a major reason that Liverpool have been so successful this term.

The Reds managed to collect another shut-out at the weekend, as they beat Tottenham 1-0.

The victory helped Liverpool maintain their 14 point advantage at the top of the Premier League table, with Klopp’s men still unbeaten in the league so far this season.

