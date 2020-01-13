Jamie Carragher shares two qualities Tottenham have lost since Mauricio Pochettino's sacking

Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout in November.

Jamie Carragher thinks that Tottenham have lost the qualities of pressing from the front with energy and playing out from the back.

The Sky Sports pundit stated that Spurs were a team he 'loved watching' under Mauricio Pochettino, but those above qualities have 'gone' since Jose Mourinho's arrival.

Tottenham secured the services of Mourinho in November, and whilst he is yet to really showcase what he is all about, he has been able to implement some of his own ideas onto the team.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (11/01/20 at 8:15 pm), Carragher shared his thoughts on Spurs' tactics and current situation under Mourinho compared to the man he replaced in the dugout.

"They were a team I loved watching," Carragher told Sky Sports. "They were a team who pressed from the front with energy, who played from the back. Those two things from the Pochettino have gone now.

"They don't press from the front and when they play out from the back, they don't have any idea about what they are doing. They just go back to the goalkeeper and smash it forward. Now, I said this Tottenham team was gone and it was the end of the cycle with Pochettino. Either the players have got to go or Pochettino has got to go.

"But Pochettino was one or two players away from winning the league. And I think Mourinho with the team he has now, and if he wants to play, which is not a way these players are used to playing, he needs four or five players just to get back to Pochettino was nevermind to where Tottenham wanted to get to. I think they will have to be major changes for Tottenham in the summer."

The January transfer window is open and Mourinho will be keen to make his first set of moves in the market.

It will be interesting to see what type of players he targets and who he can attract this month, especially in the forward areas where the club is lacking.

Tottenham did spend in the summer but that was under Pochettino, so it remains to be seen how much money will be provided for Mourinho, who has been used to spending heavily on previous his teams.