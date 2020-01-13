Jack Grealish shares what Aston Villa's players were saying yesterday

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was unable to stop his side from falling to a heavy defeat against Manchester City.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has admitted to the club’s official website that the players knew they were not good enough against Manchester City yesterday.

Villa were battered 6-1 in front of their own supporters by Pep Guardiola’s side, and they struggled to lay a glove on their opponents.

Villa were totally outplayed by City, with Dean Smith’s side making too many errors to be successful.

And Grealish admits that Villa’s squad were not happy with the performance that they put in yesterday.

“We were nowhere near good enough, we know that as a team, and we spoke about that in the dressing room," Grealish said.

“They’re an unbelievable team, you’ve just got to look at the players they have in their starting XI and on the bench.”

Villa have generally competed well against top level opponents this season, particularly at Villa Park.

However, yesterday’s display has led to concerns rising that they could be in real danger of being relegated.

Villa are currently in 18th place in the Premier League table, and they are suffering badly with injury.

The likes of Tom Heaton, Wesley and John McGinn are all sidelined at the minute, with Villa finding victories hard to come by.