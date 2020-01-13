Quick links

Jack Grealish shares what Aston Villa's players were saying yesterday

John Verrall
Dennis Praet of Leicester City with Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on January...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was unable to stop his side from falling to a heavy defeat against Manchester City.

Jack Grealish (10) of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Wednesday 8th January 2020.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has admitted to the club’s official website that the players knew they were not good enough against Manchester City yesterday.

Villa were battered 6-1 in front of their own supporters by Pep Guardiola’s side, and they struggled to lay a glove on their opponents.

Villa were totally outplayed by City, with Dean Smith’s side making too many errors to be successful.

 

And Grealish admits that Villa’s squad were not happy with the performance that they put in yesterday.

“We were nowhere near good enough, we know that as a team, and we spoke about that in the dressing room," Grealish said. 

“They’re an unbelievable team, you’ve just got to look at the players they have in their starting XI and on the bench.”

Villa have generally competed well against top level opponents this season, particularly at Villa Park.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa takes on Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January 12, 2020 in...

However, yesterday’s display has led to concerns rising that they could be in real danger of being relegated.

Villa are currently in 18th place in the Premier League table, and they are suffering badly with injury.

The likes of Tom Heaton, Wesley and John McGinn are all sidelined at the minute, with Villa finding victories hard to come by.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

