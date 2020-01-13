'It's possible': Reported Southampton target nears January exit, omitted from training camp

Marin Pongracic could join former Red Bull Salzburg team-mate Takumi Minamino in the Premier League with Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints reportedly keen.

Southampton target Marin Pongracic is in talks to seal a January move away from Red Bull Salzburg, the club’s sporting director Christian Freund has told Welt Fussball.

With the Austrian giants taking Europe by storm with some exhilarating performances in the Champions League group stages, the winter window was always going to be a testing one in Salzburg.

So far, star striker Erling Braut Haaland and influential playmaker Takumi Minamino have left for Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool respectively, while Korean ace Hwang Hee Chan continues to dominate the gossip columns.

But while their much-vaunted front three could all have new clubs by the end of the month, Salzburg look set to lose a key player at the other end of the pitch too. Sky claim that Southampton have shown an interest in Pongracic, a 22-year-old Croatian who honed his considerable talents in Bayern Munich’s academy.

Pongracic was conspicuous by his absence as Salzburg began their warm winter training camp on Sunday and Freud has now confirmed that a departure is all-but imminent.

"It is possible” he said when asked about whether the young defender is on his way. "Nevertheless, we are convinced that we are very well positioned."

Welt Fussball reports that Pongracic is in talks with a club elsewhere in Europe, though they did not confirm whether this is indeed Southampton.

Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek have been in fine form of late for a reborn Saints side, starring in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Leicester City, though Pongracic could be a long-term replacement for the soon-to-be free agent Maya Yoshida.