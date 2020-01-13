Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'It's a no', 'Get him': Some Celtic fans react to Lennon wanting international contract rebel

Olly Dawes
Celtic are being linked with Feyenoord's Renato Tapia.

Renato Tapia of Feyenoord shoots during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and Feyenoord at Ibrox Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Celtic are being linked with a whole host of players this month, and Neil Lennon may need to make a few signings to bolster his squad.

The 2-1 home defeat to Rangers before the winter break was a massive blow for Celtic, and left fans demanding reinforcements this month.

Speculation hasn't really resulted in much for Celtic just yet, with so many strikers linked to the club, but a link to a midfielder emerged just days ago.

 

Dutch football magazine Voetbal International reported that Celtic are in the race to sign Feyenoord midfielder Renato Tapia, but face competition from Rangers.

Tapia, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season, and Feyenoord are allegedly willing to sell now in order to get some money before he leaves for nothing.

The Peruvian international is predominantly a holding midfielder, but also has experience of playing centre back, meaning his versatility could be valuable to Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC and Renato Tapia of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and Feyenoord at Ibrox Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that the Bhoys shouldn't be interested in any Feyenoord players given how disappointing they were against Rangers in the Europa League.

Others offered mixed views, suggesting that he's too injury prone and not good enough, though some think he can offer that valuable versatility and think he should be brought in.

