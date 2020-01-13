'It's a no', 'Get him': Some Celtic fans react to Lennon wanting international contract rebel

Celtic are being linked with Feyenoord's Renato Tapia.

Celtic are being linked with a whole host of players this month, and Neil Lennon may need to make a few signings to bolster his squad.

The 2-1 home defeat to Rangers before the winter break was a massive blow for Celtic, and left fans demanding reinforcements this month.

Speculation hasn't really resulted in much for Celtic just yet, with so many strikers linked to the club, but a link to a midfielder emerged just days ago.

Dutch football magazine Voetbal International reported that Celtic are in the race to sign Feyenoord midfielder Renato Tapia, but face competition from Rangers.

Tapia, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season, and Feyenoord are allegedly willing to sell now in order to get some money before he leaves for nothing.

The Peruvian international is predominantly a holding midfielder, but also has experience of playing centre back, meaning his versatility could be valuable to Celtic.

Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that the Bhoys shouldn't be interested in any Feyenoord players given how disappointing they were against Rangers in the Europa League.

Others offered mixed views, suggesting that he's too injury prone and not good enough, though some think he can offer that valuable versatility and think he should be brought in.

No — Alan Paton (@buffthebhoy) January 9, 2020

Any truth in this then get him in, player https://t.co/1ewqJvgL0d — shaunpaul byrne (@shaunpaul67) January 9, 2020

Continually crocked with knee injuries. Surely,a non-starter. https://t.co/IVwAeii4g4 — Árd Macha (@Ard_Macha) January 9, 2020

I remember him playing centre half at the World Cup for Peru — Joe Walker (@CelticWalks) January 9, 2020

Not one feyenoord player would get in celtic team — Kennedy (@KennedyCFC67) January 9, 2020

Not a single player in that Feyenoord side has caught my eye in any way. — Will McCusker (@w_mccusker) January 9, 2020

There is not a player in the current Feyenoord team I'd take. They were abysmal against rangers. — Gio (@GioGlasgow) January 9, 2020