'I can only apologise': Everton star admits he's very sorry after Brighton win

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Wembley Stadium on January 13, 2018 in London, England.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin still feels bad after his side lost the Merseyside derby recently.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has issued an apology to the club’s supporters in the Telegraph.

Everton were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool two weeks’ ago in the FA Cup, and that defeat still lingers in the Goodison Park crowd’s memory.

Although Everton won against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, the Toffees' players realise that they have not made up for their Merseyside derby defeat yet.

And Calvert-Lewin said: “It’s been a tough week. People can only form their opinion on what they see and if it looks like we are not giving our all people are entitled to say that, but for me I am always working hard.

 

“Different teams set up differently against us and sometimes it is harder to gain possession and gain momentum in a game.

“It is never a question of not trying because I will always try my best and I would never shirk responsibility. I can only apologise for the rest and try and do our best to put it right.”​

Calvert-Lewin has been one of Everton’s most improved players this season, and while there has been question marks raised over the desire of some of his teammates, he has largely avoided criticism recently.

The England youth international may have faced questions early on his Everton career, but he has started to prove that he can score goals frequently at Premier League level.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (R) challenge for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019...

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career so far this term, with eight goals coming in 20 Premier League games.

The 22-year-old has started to really show promise, and established himself as Everton’s number one striker.

Everton are next in action against West Ham United next weekend, when they will be looking to grab another win, to help put the Liverpool defeat to the back of supporters’ minds.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

