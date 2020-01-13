'He's looking lively': Neil Lennon reacts to barely-seen Celtic talent's performances in training

Celtic winger Marian Shved is impressing in training at the moment.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told The Herald that he has been impressed with winger Marian Shved in training over the winter break.

The Bhoys headed off to Dubai for their warm-weather training camp, and needed to regroup after their 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Rangers.

Subscribe

Lennon needed to find some answers, and Celtic fans will be hoping that they come to fruition upon the resuming of the domestic season.

With Scott Sinclair gone and Lewis Morgan on his way out, Celtic may be looking for a winger to step up – and Shved could be that man.

Signed from and loaned back to Karpaty Lviv last January, Shved was seemingly signed as one for the future, but he has barely featured this season.

Celtic fans have seen just 35 minutes of Shved this season, and he actually scored against Kalju Nomme in the Champions League qualifiers as a substitute.

Bhoys supporters have been left baffled by Shved's continued absence, but Lennon has now praised his showings in training out in Dubai, admitting he has looked 'lively'.

Lennon has admitted that Shved has been a 'bonus' in Dubai, and believes he could be something of a slow burner, so fans will hope he can make an impact in the second half of the season.

“He’s doing good,” said Lennon. “He’s training well. He’s looking lively and has been a wee bit of a bonus this week. It’s an opportunity to just explode onto it. He’s looked very healthy and I’ve been pleased with him.”

“It’s not easy for guys to adapt sometimes, especially if family is not there as well. He’s a bit of a slow burner, but he’s still young and I’ve really liked what I have seen of him. He’s been good,” he added.