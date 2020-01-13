'He's going to play': Ancelotti names Everton man who he's going to recall against West Ham

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti didn't start Yerry Mina in his side's match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that Everton defender Yerry Mina is going to play in his side’s next match.

Everton are due to take on West Ham United on Saturday, as they look to make it back to back wins.

Mina was taken out of Everton’s team for their latest match which they won 1-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

But, despite the victory and clean sheet, Ancelotti wants to bring Mina back into his side’s starting line-up.

“It was just a rotation that I did just to keep Michael Keane involved. It was not a technical decision - Mina is going to play the next game and I am maybe going to rest Holgate,” Ancelotti said.

“The three defenders all give to me the same confidence. Sometimes they will have to get used to rotation. We are in a period at the moment where we play only once a week, so it is more difficult to rotate, but when we are going to play every three days then I am used to rotating players.”

Holgate has been Everton’s best defender in recent weeks, so if Ancelotti’s decision to rotate doesn’t work out he could risk some criticism heading his way.

Mina is arguably Everton’s best central defender though, even though he may not quite have hit the heights many were hoping for when he signed from Barcelona in 2018.

Everton have climbed up to 11th place in the Premier League table over recent weeks, and if they win at West Ham they could break into the top-half, which would represent fine progress since Marco Silva’s sacking.