Harry Winks names who he thinks can be Harry Kane's replacement at Tottenham

Harry Winks has backed Lucas Moura to fill the void left by Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has told the Daily Mirror that he believes Lucas Moura has proven he can be a good option to replace Harry Kane up-front now.

Moura was selected to start for Spurs in a striking role against Liverpool at the weekend, and the Brazilian put in an encouraging display.

Although Spurs lost 1-0, Moura was lively up-front, with his pace causing some issues on the counter.

Moura may have not offered the same level of link-up play as Kane usually does for Tottenham, but his pace did prove a threat.

And Winks has suggested that Moura could be Tottenham’s best option as a number nine now that Kane is out.

“Harry is a massive player for us. Everybody is disappointed he is out for the time he is. It’ll be a massive loss,” Moura said.

“But we’ve got top players in the team who can fill that void.

“Lucas Moura was excellent up top against Van Dijk and Joe Gomez and he showed he can compete in that No 9 position. But everybody was excellent. We put in a real shift. Another day we come away with a result.”

Kane looks set to be out until April, so Moura could be in line for a run of starts up-front for Spurs now.

Jose Mourinho’s side do appear to be targeting a new striker over the January transfer window though, as they look to cover for Kane’s absence.

Tottenham’s defeat to Liverpool has left them nine points behind the top four, with their chances of making it into next season’s Champions League starting to look worryingly slim.