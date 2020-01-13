Gus Poyet suggests Leeds player needs help and sends promotion warning

Leeds United are currently sitting in the automatic places in the Championship.

Gus Poyet has suggested that Patrick Bamford needs some help and Leeds should look for someone in the transfer market who will provide him and the club with that 'extra bit' in the final third.

The former Premier League manager also warned that if Leeds don't earn promotion this season then it could be 'catastrophic' for the club but he firmly believes Marcelo Bielsa will finally guide them back to the promised land.

Leeds are sitting in the automatic places and over the weekend they suffered a home defeat to rivals Sheffield Wednesday, which pegged them back in their quest to further open the gap between themselves and the play-off pack.

Speaking to Goals on Sunday on Sky Sports (12/01/20 at 12:15 pm), former Leeds assistant, Poyet, first shared his thoughts on being on the touchline whilst being part of the coaching staff at Elland Road.

"Firstly, what a place," Poyet told Goals on Sunday. "You [Chris Kamara] know it. I have been there. I had one of the greatest experiences as an assistant coach when I was at Leeds. It was spectacular. The potential of the club. The fanbase. We were in League One, playing away from home and taking 10,000 fans. It was spectacular.

"I think this is their year. It would be catastrophic if it doesn't happen. About the goals, it's transfer window time. With all respect to Patrick Bamford but sometimes you need someone who will give you that extra bit. Whatever is needed. But I see West Brom and Leeds being too strong for the rest."

Leeds fans will be well aware that if they do earn promotion then it is more than likely going to be dramatic and it may even involve some final day action.

The play-offs are secured for Leeds, it's a case of whether or not they can earn promotion through the automatic places. Last season they showcased that they were good enough, but certain results towards the latter end of the campaign saw them drop into third place.

If Leeds do finish in the playoff places again then the players and coaching staff will be heavily tested. More so from a mentality side.