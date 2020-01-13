Quick links

'Great clubs': 14-goal star 'flattered' by Liverpool and Tottenham links, loves Sadio Mane

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on March 31, 2018 in London, England.
Victor Osimhen's Ligue 1 displays for Lille have seen him linked with Premier League trio Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Lille's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring goal during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 28, 2019 in Lille, France.

Lille talisman Victor Osimhen admits that he is flattered to have attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur while telling The Nation that he is a huge fan of Anfield superstar Sadio Mane.

After losing Rafael Leao, Thiago Mendes and Nicolas Pepe during a traumatic summer transfer window, last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up are once again at risk of seeing their squad torn apart by hungry vultures.

Alongside midfield prodigy Boubakary Soumare, top scorer Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Lille with Sky Sports reporting that the Nigerian is a target for Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea.

And while admitting that he is loving life on the other side of the channel, a striker who has scored 14 goals in his debut season in France is proud to be mentioned in conjunction with some of England’s biggest clubs.

 

“I’m flattered by the interest of these great clubs,” said Osimhen, who is a huge fan of Liverpool’s talismanic number ten.

“Whenever I’m asked who my role models are, (Didier) Drogba comes first and of course I keep learning from all the great strikers that come out of Africa, the likes of (Samuel) Eto’o, (El Hadji) Diouf and the rest. Also Sadio Mane.

“Sadio Mane is the man for what he’s done for his country (Senegal) and his club, Liverpool. He has won so many trophies in 2019 and he deserves (the Ballon D’Or).”

Senegal winger Sadio Mane speaks after winning the Player of the Year award during the 2019 CAF Awards in the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada on January 7, 2020. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI

Osimhen joined Lille from Chaleroi for around £10 million last summer and Les Dogues are expected to demand far more than that now.

It is no secret that a new centre-forward is a must for Tottenham, who have been linked with Edinson Cavani, Krzysztof Piatek and even Christian Benteke since losing Harry Kane to injury, while Liverpool are also lacking a classic number nine like the 21-year-old Nigerian.

Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC celebrates his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

