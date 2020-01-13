Graham Roberts defends Tottenham star Serge Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur defender has had an up and down season.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has received backing from ex club captain Graham Roberts.

Aurier has had an inconsistent season where at times his defending has been badly exposed.

At the same time, The Ivory Coast international's attacking contribution has often caught the eye in a positive manner.

Roberts sent a message out on Twitter saying he can see the improvement in Aurier's game under Jose Mourinho.

Have to say sometimes @Serge_aurier over the last year taken some stick for positional sense and effort but really doing well under Jose keep it going serge fans all behind you really can see a huge difference. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 12, 2020

Despite the sometimes poor performances from Aurier, he is simply making progress to be playing regularly for Spurs again.

He has made 17 Premier League starts this season, compared to just six last season.

It is obvious he has benefitted from Kieran Trippier's departure to Atletico Madrid, but the real test is yet to come.

Jose Mourinho will show his true stance on Aurier in the summer transfer market, if he decides to sign a right-back, or make clear he is happy with the current starter.