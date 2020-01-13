Quick links

Graham Roberts defends Tottenham star Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Hayden Coulson of Middlesbrough during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside...
Tottenham Hotspur defender has had an up and down season.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has received backing from ex club captain Graham Roberts.

Aurier has had an inconsistent season where at times his defending has been badly exposed.

 

At the same time, The Ivory Coast international's attacking contribution has often caught the eye in a positive manner.

Roberts sent a message out on Twitter saying he can see the improvement in Aurier's game under Jose Mourinho.

Despite the sometimes poor performances from Aurier, he is simply making progress to be playing regularly for Spurs again.

He has made 17 Premier League starts this season, compared to just six last season.

It is obvious he has benefitted from Kieran Trippier's departure to Atletico Madrid, but the real test is yet to come.

Jose Mourinho will show his true stance on Aurier in the summer transfer market, if he decides to sign a right-back, or make clear he is happy with the current starter.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

