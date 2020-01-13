‘Good price that’: Some Leeds United fans react to £8m speculation

Jack Harrison is on loan at Leeds United from Manchester City.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Manchester City winger Jack Harrison will cost £8 million.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Leeds will have to pay Premier League outfit City a transfer fee of £8 million if they are to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

The Englishman, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, is in his second loan spell at Elland Road, having also spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the West Yorkshire outfit.

According to WhoScored, Harrison has scored five goals and provided six assists in 27 league games for Leeds so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored four goals and provided three assists in 39 league matches for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Manchester Evening News has claimed that Leeds are keen on keeping Harrison at the club should they clinch promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Harrison.

8m for Harrison is a daylight robbery... started to warm up to the idea of paying 20m not gonna lie!! — Lucas Huntington (@huntington2002) January 9, 2020

Harrison was outrageous on monday,much improved player — Adam Barlow (@AdamPaulBarlow) January 9, 2020

Harrison getting better and better and I would certainly take him for that price... His fee will be at least 10m by the time season ends — ian hands (@ianhds09) January 9, 2020

Two good signings for the PL to start with. Won't need a massive overhaul imo. Just 3/4 additions to the squad, not necessarily all straight into the team. We're going up it's nailed on — graham briggs (@grahambriggs15) January 9, 2020

Definitely take Harrison at that price. Didn't know we had the option to buy him. — Samuel (@Kaden98329883) January 9, 2020

£8m for Harrison? Good price that. — Notadevioussquirrell (@deviousquirrel2) January 9, 2020

A year ago I'd have laughed at City asking for £8m for Harrison. Looks like good business for Leeds now. And if he can come that far in one year, you have to wonder what else Bielsa could do with him.



As for Meslier, I'd do a Fulham and give Lorient the £5m now. #lufc https://t.co/uPkMNrIqOt — Ryan (@thenoseycrow) January 9, 2020

Jack Harrison for 8M is a a steal, come on lads get it done #lufc — Josh Charlesworth (@JC__98) January 9, 2020

Harrison for £8m is cracking business to be fair. Starting to become the player we hoped we were getting last year #lufc — Mike (@Mike_James118) January 9, 2020

Both bargains, but em now. — Andrew Tennant (@geek_a_little) January 9, 2020

Emre Mor speculation

Leeds fans have also taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Emre Mor, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Celta de Vigo.

According to Haberler, Mor wants to join the Whites in the January transfer window, with Fotospor also claiming of interest in the 22-year-old winger from Championship rivals Brentford.

He can go brentford think that would be better for him lol plus his attitude is bad.. — mattyleeds...MOT (@MattyTricker) January 9, 2020

@lufc hiya have you heard of these players? Che Adams and Emre Mor? Yeah you should sign em — lewis (@lewis__lufc) January 9, 2020

Can't see this working out based on the below. pic.twitter.com/lbVeat6Oiy — David Guile (@ellandduck) January 9, 2020

Huge ability and potential to be an amazing player. His attitude is atrocious and holding him back. As for the links to Galascum...it would be difficult I think. — BielsaCarajo (@carajo_bielsa) January 9, 2020

Emre mor would be scenes — lewis (@lewis__lufc) January 13, 2020