‘Good price that’: Some Leeds United fans react to £8m speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Harrison is on loan at Leeds United from Manchester City.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Manchester City winger Jack Harrison will cost £8 million.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Leeds will have to pay Premier League outfit City a transfer fee of £8 million if they are to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

The Englishman, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, is in his second loan spell at Elland Road, having also spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the West Yorkshire outfit.

 

According to WhoScored, Harrison has scored five goals and provided six assists in 27 league games for Leeds so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored four goals and provided three assists in 39 league matches for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Manchester Evening News has claimed that Leeds are keen on keeping Harrison at the club should they clinch promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Harrison.

Below are some of the best comments:

Emre Mor speculation

Leeds fans have also taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Emre Mor, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Celta de Vigo.

According to Haberler, Mor wants to join the Whites in the January transfer window, with Fotospor also claiming of interest in the 22-year-old winger from Championship rivals Brentford.

